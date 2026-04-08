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Kylian Mbappe News: Scores tap-in against Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mbappe scored one goal to go with six shots (four on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe bagged Real Madrid's lone goal in the 74th minute of Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg loss to Bayern Munich, finishing off Trent Alexander-Arnold's driven low cross at the back post with a sharp touch in off the underside of the bar for his 21st Champions League goal with the club. He stayed active all night, forcing three saves out of Manuel Neuer, including a pair of strong low stops after halftime, and ended up leading the attack with six shots as Madrid's most dangerous threat. Mbappe looks fully back to speed, consistently stretching the back line with his runs and racking up 12 shots and four chances created across his first two straight starts since late February.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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