Mbappe opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a strong finish inside the box before adding a second in the 26th minute from a well-delivered cross by Vinicius Junior. In the Champions League, Mbappe has now scored 11 goals in just six matches, putting him only six goals shy of the competition record despite the knockout stage not yet beginning. He has enjoyed a remarkable season overall, totaling 30 goals and four assists across 25 appearances in the Champions League and La Liga. His 36 shots and 22 chances created in the competition rank among the very best for strikers, and he continues to show no signs of slowing down while performing at a world-class level.