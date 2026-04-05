Kylian Mbappe News: Six shots vs Mallorca

Mbappe registered six shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Mallorca.

Mbappe was the focal point of Madrid's attack again Saturday, but he was unable to find the back of the net despite his six shots. It marked his ninth La Liga match this season where he took six shots, but this was the first one where he failed to score. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday versus Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinal.