Kylian Mbappe News: Substitute option Thursday

Mbappe (hamstring) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Oviedo.

Mbappe is back following a two-game absence, although his workload may be managed carefully to ensure he doesn't suffer a relapse, with the World Cup less than a month away. While Real Madrid have lost their title hopes, the forward is still in the race against Vedat Muriqi for the league scoring leadership, and he'll likely find a few opportunities to increase his current count of 24 goals in 28 games. Gonzalo Garcia will likely see his involvement reduced as soon as Mbappe is back on the field.