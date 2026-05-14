Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Substitute option Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 11:21am

Mbappe (hamstring) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Oviedo.

Mbappe is back following a two-game absence, although his workload may be managed carefully to ensure he doesn't suffer a relapse, with the World Cup less than a month away. While Real Madrid have lost their title hopes, the forward is still in the race against Vedat Muriqi for the league scoring leadership, and he'll likely find a few opportunities to increase his current count of 24 goals in 28 games. Gonzalo Garcia will likely see his involvement reduced as soon as Mbappe is back on the field.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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