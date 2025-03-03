Kylian Mbappe News: Very quiet in loss
Mbappe recorded no shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Betis.
Mbappe left the match Saturday with no shots for just the second time in league play, only playing 75 minutes following getting his wisdom tooth extracted. He had been on a solid run in La Liga with three goals in the last five games, collecting six shots (five on target), and six crosses (two accurate) in that span.
