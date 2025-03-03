Fantasy Soccer
Kylian Mbappe News: Very quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Mbappe recorded no shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Betis.

Mbappe left the match Saturday with no shots for just the second time in league play, only playing 75 minutes following getting his wisdom tooth extracted. He had been on a solid run in La Liga with three goals in the last five games, collecting six shots (five on target), and six crosses (two accurate) in that span.

