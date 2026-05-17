Kyllian Anderson Antonio Injury: Assists, comes off injured Sunday

Antonio delivered an assist but was replaced in the 39th minute of Sunday's 4-0 win over Lyon because of a knock.

Antonio made his first start since returning from a significant foot issue, but he got hurt again at some point in the first half after setting up the opening goal in the 20th minute. This was his team's final game of the campaign, so the defender will aim to avoid serious damage and be ready for the start of the 2026/27 course. He made four appearances in the league season, focusing mainly on defensive work. Even when healthy, he was most often a backup for Pierre Ganiou, who took his place Sunday after the injury.