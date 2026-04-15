Kyllian Anderson Antonio Injury: Returns to team training

Antonio returned to team training for the first time Wednesday since suffering a foot injury against Rennes, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Antonio had been handed a one to two month timeline after the injury, making his return to the training pitch a positive step in his rehabilitation. The defender is not yet ready to feature in matchday squads and figures to ease back into a bench role over the coming weeks before pushing for a more regular role in the final stretch of the campaign. Lens will continue to manage his workload carefully given the nature of the injury and the limited time remaining in the season.