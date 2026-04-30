Kyllian Anderson Antonio headshot

Kyllian Anderson Antonio News: Available moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Antonio (foot) has been cleared and is available for selection moving forward, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Antonio had been sidelined since suffering a foot injury against Rennes and has been working his way back through team training over recent weeks. The defender figures to ease back into a depth role rather than immediately pushing for a starting spot, and whether he makes the matchday squad will depend on coach Pierre Sage's selection needs given the limited time remaining in the Ligue 1 season.

Kyllian Anderson Antonio
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now