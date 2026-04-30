Kyllian Anderson Antonio News: Available moving forward

Antonio (foot) has been cleared and is available for selection moving forward, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Antonio had been sidelined since suffering a foot injury against Rennes and has been working his way back through team training over recent weeks. The defender figures to ease back into a depth role rather than immediately pushing for a starting spot, and whether he makes the matchday squad will depend on coach Pierre Sage's selection needs given the limited time remaining in the Ligue 1 season.