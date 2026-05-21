Kyllian Anderson Antonio News: Fit for Cup final

Antonio (undisclosed) is an option for Friday's Coupe de France match against Nice, according to manager Pierre Sage.

Antonio had to exit the club's league season finale with an injury, but is set for a return Friday, as the defender has recovered for their Coupe de France final. This is positive for the defender after he has missed most of the season injured, not seeing all that much time. That said, his chances for time in the coming match appear to be slim, more likely to feature off the bench, hoping for more time moving into the next campaign.