Kyllian Anderson Antonio News: Handed two match suspension

Antonio has been given a two match suspension by the LFP's disciplinary commission after his red card in the 39th minute of the Trophee des Champions.

Antonio will miss matches against Auxerre and Strasbourg as a result, with his suspension set to be served before he's available again for the match against Lorient on September 5. Mathieu Udol is expected to shift into the back three in his absence, with Ruben Aguilar in line to take over at wing back. Antonio is expected to return to full contention once his suspension is complete.