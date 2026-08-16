Kyllian Anderson Antonio News: Shown red card

Antonio was shown a red card in the 40th minute of Sunday's Super Cup final against PSG.

Antonio will not be an option for the season opener as Lens begin their campaign, as the defender was shown a red card in the Super Cup final. This will leave the club without an expected starter for the opener, a rough loss with Samson Baidoo (thigh) already out, along with multiple other defenders. With limited options remaining, Matthieu Udol may have to move inside while Ruben Aguilar takes over the flank in his place, as no other defenders on the team have earned first-team minutes in the middle of the defense.