Kyogo Furuhashi headshot

Kyogo Furuhashi News: Earns first MLS start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Furuhashi had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Furuhashi earned his first start Saturday since joining the Galaxy this summer after making two previous substitute appearances in league play. He arrived from Birmingham City, where he was primarily used off the bench, but he has a chance to carve out a regular role. Through his first three MLS appearances, he has logged 88 minutes while recording six shots and one chance created.

Kyogo Furuhashi
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyogo Furuhashi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyogo Furuhashi See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Rotowire Staff
October 24, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 24, 2022