Kyogo Furuhashi News: Earns first MLS start

Furuhashi had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Furuhashi earned his first start Saturday since joining the Galaxy this summer after making two previous substitute appearances in league play. He arrived from Birmingham City, where he was primarily used off the bench, but he has a chance to carve out a regular role. Through his first three MLS appearances, he has logged 88 minutes while recording six shots and one chance created.