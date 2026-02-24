Kyriani Sabbe News: Five crosses in second leg

Sabbe registered two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat versus Atlético Madrid.

Sabbe recorded a season-high five crosses in Tuesday's loss, contributing two accurate crosses and one chance created in the process. He also took two shots but failed to put either on target. Ultimately it was not enough to overcome Atlético and Sabbe and Brugge were ousted from the competition. He made nine appearances (eight starts) in the UCL this season and recorded 19 crosses and nine chances created but did not record a goal contribution.