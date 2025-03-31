Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lachlan Brook headshot

Lachlan Brook News: Appears as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Brook had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Brook replaced Diogo Goncalves at halftime. Brook created a big chance, won two duels and also made two tackles. He has appeared off the bench on two occasions this campaign, but is yet to start a game.

Lachlan Brook
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now