Lachlan Brook News: Appears as substitute
Brook had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Brook replaced Diogo Goncalves at halftime. Brook created a big chance, won two duels and also made two tackles. He has appeared off the bench on two occasions this campaign, but is yet to start a game.
