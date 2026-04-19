Ladislav Krejci Injury: Dealing with neck issues
Krejci (neck) was forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss against Leeds United with a whiplash injury and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Tottenham, according to coach Rob Edwards. "Krejci came off with a bit of a whiplash injury. He was feeling his neck already and he's in some pain."
Krejci will be assessed over the coming days before any call is made on his involvement against Spurs, with the club monitoring the severity of the neck pain before setting a return timeline. Matt Doherty (undisclosed) could see increased playing time if Krejci needs to sit out, with Wolves hoping the whiplash issue proves minor enough to allow a quick turnaround ahead of the weekend fixture.
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