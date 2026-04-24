Ladislav Krejci Injury: Doubtful for Spurs match
Krejci (neck) appears doubtful for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of Express and Star. "[Ladislav] is struggling."
Krejci seems to still be struggling with his neck injury and is seemingly likely to miss out again, as he is claimed to still be "struggling." Unfortunately for the club, his absence would be a rough loss, as he is a regular starter in the center of the defense for the club, starting in 25 of his 26 appearances. Even if he were to make the team sheet, his club may not want to push him too much, leaving Matt Doherty or Toti Gomes as likely replacements.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ladislav Krejci See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 343 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 343 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 187 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics9 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3310 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ladislav Krejci See More