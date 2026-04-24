Ladislav Krejci Injury: Doubtful for Spurs match

Krejci (neck) appears doubtful for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of Express and Star. "[Ladislav] is struggling."

Krejci seems to still be struggling with his neck injury and is seemingly likely to miss out again, as he is claimed to still be "struggling." Unfortunately for the club, his absence would be a rough loss, as he is a regular starter in the center of the defense for the club, starting in 25 of his 26 appearances. Even if he were to make the team sheet, his club may not want to push him too much, leaving Matt Doherty or Toti Gomes as likely replacements.