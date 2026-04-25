Ladislav Krejci Injury: Not an option Saturday
Krejci (neck) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Tottenham.
Krejci has been unable to recover from a neck injury that has been causing him significant discomfort, with manager Rob Edwards confirming he had been limited to individual work and straight-line running without any timeline for his return. The center-back has started 25 of his 26 appearances this season, making his continued absence a notable concern for a side that relies heavily on him at the heart of the defense. Matt Doherty or Toti Gomes are expected to cover in the center of the defense until he returns to full speed, with manager Edwards hoping to have his first-choice option back as soon as possible.
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