Ladislav Krejci headshot

Ladislav Krejci Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Krejci (neck) is an option for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Rob Edwards. "Krejci has trained the last couple of days, so he can be back involved in the group."

Krejci has trained this week, and the defender will now be set for a return, as he has recovered from his injuries. The club then gains back a regular defender who should return to a starting role immediately. That said, he has recorded two goals and one assist in 26 appearances (25 starts) this campaign, serving mainly in the defense but earning some midfield minutes as well.

Ladislav Krejci
Wolverhampton
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