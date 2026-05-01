Ladislav Krejci Injury: Remains out

Krejci (neck) is out for Saturday's game against Sunderland, according to manager Rob Edwards. "Krejci is progressing well, but he won't be right for tomorrow. We're hopeful for the week after. He joined in parts of training today, but obviously it's too soon to come into it."

Krejci has been a key player for Wolverhampton this season, tallying 108 clearances, 31 interceptions, 27 tackles, two goals and one assist in 26 appearances (25 starts). Yerson Mosquera, who's back from suspension, could take his place in the lineup. Krejci will aim to return for the May 9 contest at Brighton as long as he continues to get more involved in training over the next few days.