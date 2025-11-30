Krejci missed Sunday's clash against the Villains after suffering from a minor knee injury this week. The defender was feeling pain behind his knee but the staff are hoping he could be back available for Wednesday's clash against Nottingham Forest. This would be good news since he has been an undisputed starter for Wolves since his arrival over the summer from Girona. If he had to miss the game or start on the bench against Forest, Yerson Mosquera will be expected to start in the back-three again.