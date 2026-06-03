Ladislav Krejci News: Carries defensive responsibility

Krejci is the likeliest starter in his country's defense at the World Cup as he looks to build on his outstanding performance in the qualification playoffs.

Krejci endured an inconsistent season with a struggling Wolverhampton side, but he reaffirmed his importance to the national team during Czechia's decisive World Cup playoff victories. The defender captained the squad in those matches, combining a goal with double-digit clearance tallies in each outing while leading from the back. His height and physical presence make him a major asset in aerial duels at both ends of the pitch. He's expected to anchor a three-man back line during the tournament and should serve as one of the team's emotional and tactical leaders. His combination of defensive volume and occasional goal threat gives him a well-rounded fantasy upside, and he might hold clean sheet potential mainly in the initial contests.