Ladislav Krejci News: Defensive roadblock

Krejci generated four tackles (three won), four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Krejci did his best to prevent the 3-0 manhandling that Girona had to endure at the hands of Athletic on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the center back completed the most passes in the match with 89, made three passes into the final third, won three of his four tackles, and won six of his eight duels. Krejci has been one of Girona's best defenders all season, and Saturday proved why he has played the full 90 minutes for Girona in every match since November 5. They will need his defensive stewardship this Friday against Getafe to avoid four defeats in five matches.