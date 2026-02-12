Krejci slotted in on the left side of Wolves back-three and spent most of the night weathering waves of pressure. He stayed compact and positionally sharp, locking down the box as Forest piled up corners and kept recycling second balls into the danger area. Wolves did not ask him to venture forward, but his season high 11 clearances, plus two interceptions, were massive in keeping Jose Sa from getting completely overrun, and he powered through the full 90 minutes looking fully recovered from his recent illness.