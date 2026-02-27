Ladislav Krejci News: Eligible going forward
Krejci is back from the one-game suspension he served Friday against Aston Villa.
Krejci should have a decent chance to regain a starting spot in the defense, which would push Toti Gomes back to a bench role in future contests. The Czech has scored two goals and provided one assist over 22 EPL games this season, although he may be more reliable for his averages of 4.3 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per match.
