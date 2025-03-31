Ladislav Krejci News: Nets opener via own goal

Krejci had an own goal and one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Barcelona.

Krejci had a rough match in the defense Sunday, as he would not only be a part of a defense that allowed four goals but also aided on the opener, scoring an own goal in the 43rd minute. His defensive effort was okay following the incident, notching one tackle won, an interception and seven clearances in 90 minutes of play.