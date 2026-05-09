Ladislav Krejci News: Returns to bench
Krejci (neck) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton.
Krejci returned to training for the past couple of days after recovering from the neck issue, with manager Rob Edwards confirming he was back involved with the group ahead of the Brighton fixture. The defender has started 25 of his 26 appearances this season, but the club opted to ease him back with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup after the recent absence. His return to the XI is expected to follow quickly given his importance to Wolves' defensive setup, with two goals and one assist to his name this campaign.
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