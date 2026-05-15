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Ladislav Krejci News: Trains, fit for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Krejci is fit for play after going unused this week, as he has trained, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "[Ladislav] trained fully today, so we're pretty much at full tilt."

Krejci was back on the team sheet last contest but would go unused in the contest, raising some questions about how fit he truly was. However, with a return to training this week, he appears to have put the concerns behind him, set to be fit moving forward. He should eye a starting role after the boost in fitness, starting in 25 of his 26 appearances this season while recording one assist, two goals and three clean sheets.

Ladislav Krejci
Wolverhampton
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