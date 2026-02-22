Ladislav Krejci News: Two yellows Sunday

Krejci was shown a red card in the 61st minute of Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.

Krejci is looking at a game suspension after Sunday's match, earning two yellow cards just three minutes apart, sent off after kicking the ball away after the whistle was blown. This is a rough loss for the club, losing a versatile player who has started in 21 games this season. The good news is Toti Gomes has just returned and will likely assume the starting role, with Matt Doherty as another option.