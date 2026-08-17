Lalas Abubakar headshot

Lalas Abubakar News: Scores in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Abubakar scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), creating a chance, making two interceptions and three clearances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Abubakar opened the scoring in first half stoppage time while tying for the team-high with his three shots Sunday. The goal was the first this season for Abubakar as he's made just two starts for Dallas following 30 appearances last campaign.

Lalas Abubakar
FC Dallas
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