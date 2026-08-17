Lalas Abubakar News: Scores in rare start

Abubakar scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), creating a chance, making two interceptions and three clearances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Abubakar opened the scoring in first half stoppage time while tying for the team-high with his three shots Sunday. The goal was the first this season for Abubakar as he's made just two starts for Dallas following 30 appearances last campaign.