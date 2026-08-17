Lalas Abubakar News: Scores in rare start
Abubakar scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), creating a chance, making two interceptions and three clearances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.
Abubakar opened the scoring in first half stoppage time while tying for the team-high with his three shots Sunday. The goal was the first this season for Abubakar as he's made just two starts for Dallas following 30 appearances last campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lalas Abubakar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489June 28, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486June 18, 2024
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IVFebruary 14, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8September 23, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7September 16, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lalas Abubakar See More