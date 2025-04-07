Lamare Bogarde News: Signs new contract

Bogarde has signed a new contract with Aston Villa, according to his club.

Bogarde is sticking round Villa for the time being after he inked a new contract. The club didn't disclose how long the contract will stand for, although this is positive for the defender as he entered the final 12 months of his old contract. He has appeared eight times in league play and four times in UCL play this season, only expected to see more time after the extension.