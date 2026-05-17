Lameck Banda Injury: Assists and bows out in Sassuolo game

Banda assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's game match versus Sassuolo before leaving at the 63rd minute due to a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Banda teed up Walid Cheddira with a quality cross in the first half and was the runner-up in crosses within his team, but left the match early because of muscular discomfort and will have to be assessed ahead of the season finale against Genoa. The coach inserted Gaby Jean and switched to a three-man defense in this one. Konan N'Dri and Omri Gandelman would be the fallbacks in the standard scheme.