Lameck Banda Injury: Available after months against Fiorentina
Banda (ankle) "will be in the squad for Friday's tilt versus Fiorentina," coach Marco Giampaolo relayed.
Banda had been ramping up for a while after undergoing ankle surgery back in November and will likely make a few cameos before possibly recapturing a regular role. He played 10 times (six starts) before getting hurt, assisting once and logging 11 shots (two on target), nine key passes and 21 crosses (six accurate).
