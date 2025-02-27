Lameck Banda Injury: Available after months against Fiorentina

Banda (ankle) "will be in the squad for Friday's tilt versus Fiorentina," coach Marco Giampaolo relayed.

Banda had been ramping up for a while after undergoing ankle surgery back in November and will likely make a few cameos before possibly recapturing a regular role. He played 10 times (six starts) before getting hurt, assisting once and logging 11 shots (two on target), nine key passes and 21 crosses (six accurate).