Lameck Banda Injury: Available against Atalanta

Banda (thigh) "will be present Monday," coach Eusebio Di Francesco communicated.

Banda took advantage of the stoppage and won't need to miss time after getting banged up two weeks ago. He'll likely start again, as his main competitor, Riccardo Sottil (back), is on the shelf. Banda has notched at least one cross in 15 straight showings, amassing 38 (five accurate) and notching three goals, three assists and 12 chances created over that span. Konan N'Dri and Thorir Helgason would be the alternatives if he didn't make the XI.