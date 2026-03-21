Lameck Banda headshot

Lameck Banda Injury: Called up for Roma tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Banda (chest) has been named in Lecce's squad list to face Roma on Sunday.

Banda had a scare in the previous game, but he has been cleared of any injury or condition and has been a full-go in training in recent days. He could continue starting, also considering that Riccardo Sottil (back) is missing. Banda has taken at least one shot in his last seven appearances, amassing 10 attempts (two on target) and has sent in one or more crosses in 14 outings in a row, piling up 36 deliveries (four accurate).

Lameck Banda
Lecce
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