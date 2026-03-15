Lameck Banda Injury: Discharged following exams
Banda (chest) has been released from a local hospital in Naples is heading back to Lecce, the team announced.
Banda spent the night at a clinic out of an abundance of caution, but isn't dealing with any serious medical issues. His diagnosis hasn't been disclosed at this stage, but he appears to have avoided long-term consequences at this stage. He'll be evaluated by his team's doctor to see how long he'll need to return to action.
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