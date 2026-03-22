Lameck Banda headshot

Lameck Banda Injury: Limps off against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Banda generated two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 67 minutes before bowing out at the 67th in Sunday's fixture versus Roma due to a possible thigh problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Banda received medical attention a couple of times throughout the game and eventually left midway through the second half following a quiet outing. Konan N'Dri is the only other winger available since Riccardo Sottil is dealing with a back problem. Lecce will play their next game versus Atalanta on April 6.

Lameck Banda
Lecce
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