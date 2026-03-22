Lameck Banda Injury: Limps off against Roma

Banda generated two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 67 minutes before bowing out at the 67th in Sunday's fixture versus Roma due to a possible thigh problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Banda received medical attention a couple of times throughout the game and eventually left midway through the second half following a quiet outing. Konan N'Dri is the only other winger available since Riccardo Sottil is dealing with a back problem. Lecce will play their next game versus Atalanta on April 6.