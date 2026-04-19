Lameck Banda headshot

Lameck Banda Injury: Questionable for Fiorentina tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Banda "has trained on the side for most of the week due to a muscular problem and will face a fitness test Monday," coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced.

Banda isn't fully fit, but the boss left the door open to potentially starting him if he felt well enough on game day. Konan N'Dri, Thorir Helgason and Corrie Ndaba would be the options to replace him if the staff were cautious.

Lameck Banda
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