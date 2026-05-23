Lameck Banda Injury: Selected for Genoa contest

Banda (thigh) has been inserted in Lecce's squad list to face Genoa on Sunday.

Banda isn't 100 percent, but isn't dealing with a severe muscular problem, and coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggested that he had better chances of starting than Santiago Pierotti (knee). Konan N'Dri is the next man up on the wings. Banda has notched at least one key pass in seven straight rounds, totaling nine, scoring and assisting once and adding 12 shots (five on target), 32 crosses (seven accurate) and eight corners over that span.