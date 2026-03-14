Lameck Banda Injury: Taken to the hospital following Napoli game

Banda registered three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli and was stretchered off in the final minutes after seemingly passing out for a brief moment, Sky Italy reported.

Banda had a sound display, pacing his side in attempts and sending in a robust number of deliveries, but he lacked precision in both instances. He suddenly fell to the ground late in the tilt, but he quickly regained consciousness and will undergo tests in the coming hours and days. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggested that the problem might have been caused by a strong blow to the chest a few minutes earlier, but only the tests will clarify the situation and determine how much time he'll have to miss. Riccardo Sottil and Konan N'Dri are the next men up at his position.