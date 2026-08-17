Lameck Banda Injury: Trying to leave

Banda asked to be released to join Lybian side Al Swehli, but he's been denied a contract rescission by Lecce, FIGC, and FIFA, president Saverio Sticchi Damiani told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Banda remains away from the team and is no longer factored into their plans for next season, although his replacement hasn't been signed yet. He's arguing that Lecce picked up an option to renew his contract without his knowledge and against his will, but he hasn't been able to prove his point yet. He remains in limbo for the time being, as his lawyers and Lecce have taken the case to the courts, prolonging the saga and the timeline for a resolution.