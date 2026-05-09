Lameck Banda News: Contained by Juventus defenders

Banda had two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Banda was unable to leave his mark on the game after two strong performances, failing to take a shot for the first time in six fixtures. He has created at least one chance in the last three rounds, piling up five key passes, scoring once and tallying five attempts (two on target), three corners and three tackles (one won) during that stretch. Moreover, this marked his 26th outing on the trot with one or more crosses, for a total of 77 (13 accurate).