Lameck Banda News: Eligible to face Inter

Banda completed a one-match suspension Monday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Banda will be back against Inter on Saturday and will resume competing with Riccardo Sottil and Santiago Pierotti on the wings. He has tallied one ore mroe crosses in his last 10 displays, racking up 21 deliveries (one accurate). Moreover, he has taken at least one shot in his last three displays, amassing four (one on target), scoring once and creating two chances in that stretch.