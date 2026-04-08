Lameck Banda News: Energetic display in Atalanta bout
Banda (thigh) had three shots (zero on target), nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners and created two scoring chances in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Atalanta.
Banda wasn't hindered by a muscular issue and was one of the few bright spots for his side in the rout, pacing it in deliveries and setting a new season high. He has had at least one accurate cross in five games in a row, racking up seven out of 25 total ones, assisting once and posting eight shots (one on target), seven chances created and six corners over that span.
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