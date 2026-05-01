Lameck Banda News: Hits the net in Pisa contest

Banda scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Pisa.

Banda put together another lively outing, co-leading his team in deliveries, and capped it off with a successful effort from inside the box on a quick counter. It's his fourth goal in the campaign. He hadn't scored since early February. He has fired at least one hot in five straight rounds, totaling 10 attempts (three on target) and posting six chances created and eight corners during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his 20th consecutive outing with one or more crosses, for a total of 63 (11 accurate).