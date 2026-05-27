Lameck Banda News: Leads team in goals and assists

Banda scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Banda secured Lecce's survival with an unstoppable strike and played a huge role in the team's three wins from their last four games during the survival battle, contributing two goals and one assist across those victories. Banda ends the season with career highs in both starts and league goals, making 21 starts across 32 appearances while recording five goals and four assists, finishing as the team's top scorer and joint assist leader alongside Antonino Gallo.