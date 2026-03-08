Lameck Banda News: Lively display against Cremonese

Banda created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Cremonese.

Banda got the call over Riccardo Sottil for the second tilt in a row and was active on the wing but wasn't too precise in service. He has swung in at least one cross in 13 appearances on the trot, piling up 30 deliveries (four accurate) and adding 10 key passes and four corners over that span. Furthermore, he has taken at least one shot in his last eight outings, amassing seven attempts (two on target) and logging one goal and one assist.