Lameck Banda News: Picks up assist in Como bout

Banda assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Como.

Banda drew his first start over Riccardo Sottil in a month and picked out Lassana Coulibaly in the box with a surgical cross, registering his third assist in the campaign. The coach has gone back-and-forth at the position. Despite his inconsistent playing time, he has sent in at least one cross in 12 straight appearances, racking up 25 deliveries (two accurate). Moreover, he has taken one or more shots in his last five displays, accumulating six attempts (two on target), scoring once and adding four key passes and two tackles (two won) in that stretch.