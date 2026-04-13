Lameck Banda News: Pretty lively in Bologna fixture
Banda created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Bologna.
Banda was one of the few bright spots in a rather pedestrian performance by the whole Lecce offense. He has taken at least one corner in three straight matches, posting four shots (zero on goal), three chances created and 15 crosses, with no goal contributions, during that stretch.
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