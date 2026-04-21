Lameck Banda News: Takes one shot versus Fiorentina

Banda (undisclosed) had one shot on target, two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and won two of two tackles in 34 minutes in Monday's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

Banda dropped to the bench after a run of starts due to his subpar fitness, but was fairly lively upon coming in. He'll likely return to the XI over Konan N'Dri in the next game. He has swung in at least one cross in 18 consecutive displays, totaling 53 (eight accurate). Moreover, he has taken one or more shots in the last three rounds, accumulating five attempts (one on target), posting five corners, three chances created and five corners over that span.