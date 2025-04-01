Lameck Banda News: Takes three shots versus Roma

Banda won one of three tackles and had three shots (one on target) and one cross (one accurate) in 32 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Banda saw the most action returning from a big ankle injury and was fairly threatening. He'll look to concretely compete for the starting job on both flanks with Santiago Pierotti, Tete Morente and Jesper Karlsson as he gets his legs fully under him.